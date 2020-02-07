Minor scuffle between BJP leaders & police over pro-CAA rally
Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was arrested by the Kolkata Police, along with other leaders of the party, including Mukul Roy and Joyprakash Majumdar, for leading 'Abhinandan Yatra', a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in South Kolkata on Friday afternoon. They were later released on bail.
Senior police officials said the rally was not allowed as the BJP leaders had not taken permission from them.
Since morning, BJP workers, including those belonging to Mahila Morcha, began to assemble near Tollygunge Phari. They shouted slogans in favour of the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). They criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the CAA and NRC and stated that she did not want progress of the country.
Around noon, the BJP leaders appeared on the scene and told policemen that a rally would be held between Tollygunge Phari and Hazra Road.
The police put up barricades and requested the leaders to call off the rally as no prior permission had been taken. The BJP workers forcefully broke down the barricades and a scuffle between them and the police ensued. The police arrested the leaders and the workers and took them to Lalbazar from where they were released on bail.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Air of intolerance, bigotry in nation: Governor echoes...7 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Big day for Big 37 Feb 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Will hear pleas after Delhi polls7 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Tigers seen chewing on plastic in Corbett Reserve, probe...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT