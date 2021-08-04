Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre, Smaraki Mahapatra has been transferred to the post of Secretary of Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation department. She was earlier posted as Secretary in the state Finance department.

Md. Ghulam Ali Ansari, who is the Secretary of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department with additional charge of Commissioner of Malda division, has been given another additional charge of Chairman of West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation.

Earlier, senior IAS officer PB Salim was the chairman of West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation. Salim is now the Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited with additional charge of officer on special duty (OSD) at the Chief Minister's Officer in the rank of Secretary in charge of Monitoring of Programme Implementation and Grievance Cell.