Minor reshuffle in IAS cadre, about 52 WBCS officers moved

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IAS cadre in Bengal, Nikhil Nirmal has been posted as the Secretary of West Bengal



Electricity Regulatory

Commission on Monday. He was earlier posted as district magistrate of South Dinajpur district.

Mitali Bandyopadhyay, who was Commissioner in Food and Supplies department,

has been made the Commissioner of Consumer Affairs department. Joyoshi Dasgupta, who was Joint Secretary of

Consumer Affairs department, becomes the Officer of

Special Duty (OSD) at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

Ravi Ranjan, who was Sub Divisional of Khatra, becomes the Joint Secretary of the Health department. Krishnendu Sadhukhan, who was in compulsory waiting, has been posted as OSD of West Bengal Valuation Board.

Deepap Priya P, who was OSD in the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, becomes the Joint Secretary of the Agriculture department. Sana Akhtar, who was Joint Secretary in the Consumer Affairs department, becomes the Director of Consumer Goods under the Food and Supplies department. V Lalithalakshmi has been posted as the Additional Secretary of Technical Education department. At the same time there was a transfer of 52 WBCS officers on Monday.