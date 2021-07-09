Minor reshuffle in IAS cadre

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre in Bengal, Nikhil Nirmal becomes the Managing Director of West Bengal Small Industry Development Corporation Ltd (WBSIDCL) with additional charge of Director, Textiles.



Kaushik Halder has been made the Managing Director of West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Ltd. (WEBEL) with additional charge of Secretary in IT and Electronics Department. Smita Pandey has been made the Chief Executive Officer of the State Rural Livelihood Mission and Devi Prasad Karanam becomes the Managing Director of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation Ltd.

Anurag Srivastava has been appointed as the Managing Director of West Bengal State Warehousing Corporation with additional charge of Additional Secretary, Food and Supplies Department. P. Mohan Gandhi becomes the Registrar of Cooperative Societies with additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Mineral Development & Trading Corporation.

U. Swaroop becomes the Director of MS & ME with additional charge of Managing Director of Biswa Bangla Corporation.