Minor killed by father

Kolkata: A man murdered his minor daughter at Garbeta in West Midnapore on Sunday night.

It is alleged that a few days ago the man from Amlasuli came to know that his daughter had an affair with a youth. When he asked her about it, he came to know that she is two month pregnant.

Over the issue he used to assault her.

On the day of Viswakarma Puja the girl went to her maternal uncle's place at Satbankura in Garbeta along with her mother.

On Sunday her father went there and again started abusing the girl.

When she protested against her father's behavior, the man took a stick and hit the girl on her head following which she died. Later police arrested him from the spot.