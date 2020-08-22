Minor kidnapped, raped, murdered & dumped in a septic tank in Jalpaiguri

Darjeeling: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, murdered and her dead body disposed off in a septic tank.



The incident occurred in Rajgung in the Jalpaiguri district.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the gruesome rape and murder. The three include Rahaman Ali (30 years,) a resident of Pradhanpara; Jamiral Haque (28) of Solmari and Tamirul Haque (32) of Dangamari.

The three charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to murder (302,) kidnapping along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Jalpaiguri.

"The three have been remanded to police custody for eight days," stated Sindhu Kumar Roy, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Jalpaiguri.

On August 10 evening the minor suddenly went missing from her home in the Rajgunj Block. Family members and neighbours searched throughout the night but could not locate her. On August 11, the father of the victim lodged a missing diary at the police station.

Police started an investigation and arrested the three on Thursday. During interrogation the three admitted that they had abducted the girl and confined her in a house in Pradhanpara area. There they had repeatedly raped her.

On August 15 they had murdered her and dumped her body in the septic tank of the house. Police then recovered the mutilated dead body from the septic tank of the house on Thursday night.