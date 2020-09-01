Minor girl raped in Kushmandi, one arrested

BALURGHAT: A middle-aged person was accused to rape a minor girl. The incident took place in Dopita under Maligaon gram panchayat of Kushmandi block in South Dinajpur district, police said.

Police have already arrested the accused person Nirmal Goaldar residing the same area where the girl lives. Police, on the basis of the written complaint lodged by the victim's family, produced him before court. He was remanded in jail custody for 14 days.

Police investigation is on. A medical test of the girl is also conducted.

On Friday afternoon while she was staying alone in home, the accused Goaldar dragged her from home and allegedly raped her later. He left her abandoned in an adjacent jungle and fled from the area. The accused had also threatened her with dire consequences if the matter is unfolded. However, the victim disclosed the incident to the family members and a written complaint lodged at Kushmandi police station.

The victim's elder brother demanded stringent legal action against the accused.

"My sister was raped in the absence of family members. Nirmal is responsible for the crime," he said.

Police reached the area for investigation and recorded the statement of the victim's family members and the locals.