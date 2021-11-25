Minor girl killed for refusing proposal

Kolkata: A girl aged about 14 years was brutally murdered by her neighbor on Wednesday morning at Falakata in Alipurduar.



The girl, a resident of Kholisamari in Falakata student of class X was about to leave her house for school when the accused youth identified as Swapan Biswas came to her carrying a sharp weapon. Biswas earlier had proposed the girl for a relationship which she refused. Suddenly he used a piece of cloth to cover her mouth and used the sharp weapon to slit her throat.

The girl immediately fell down on the ground bleeding profusely and died on the spot. At the time of the incident, her parents who are daily labourers were not at home.

But the girl's niece saw Biswas murdering her and informed the villagers and subsequently police were informed.

After recovering the body, cops went to the house of Biswas and arrested him. Cops suspect that after being refused by the girl, Biswas got angry and killed her to take revenge.