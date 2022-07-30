Minor fire breaks out in Kolkata godown
Kolkata: A minor fire broke out in a small godown storing timber in north Kolkata's Nimtala area on Saturday morning, police said.
No one has been injured in the incident that took place on Maharshi Debendra Road, a police officer said.
At least five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze, which erupted around 10 AM, has been brought under control, he said.
Adjacent buildings have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure, the officer said.
"A short-circuit might have caused the fire. Our officers are trying to recover files and other documents," he added.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Small percentage of population can approach courts, majority suffers...30 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT
ED attaches assets of ex-HAL GM, others over embezzlement charges30 July 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Mumbai won't have money and cease to be financial capital if...30 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT
Rail traffic hit for hours after Brahmaputra Mail hits bull30 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Delhi govt withdraws new excise policy30 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT