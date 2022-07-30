Millennium Post
Kolkata

Minor fire breaks out in Kolkata godown

BY PTI30 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Kolkata: A minor fire broke out in a small godown storing timber in north Kolkata's Nimtala area on Saturday morning, police said.

No one has been injured in the incident that took place on Maharshi Debendra Road, a police officer said.

At least five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze, which erupted around 10 AM, has been brought under control, he said.

Adjacent buildings have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure, the officer said.

"A short-circuit might have caused the fire. Our officers are trying to recover files and other documents," he added.

PTI

