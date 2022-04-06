Minor arrested for sexually assaulting hostel roommate

KOLKATA: A boy aged around 14-year-old was picked up from Usti for allegedly harassing his friend sexually in a hostel. According to sources, on March 30 night, officials of a boarding school heard a student crying in the hostel room.



When they rushed to his room, found that blood was coming out from his nose and ears. Also a black spot on his eyes. When he was rushed to a hospital, doctor found injury in his sexual organ as well.

From the hospital the student was shifted to Diamond Harbor hospital but again he was shifted to SSKM hospital for better treatment. Meanwhile, the police were also informed.

During the probe, cops interrogated the staff of the hostel along with the students who live there. During interrogation, cops zeroed on four students who were fumbling while answering the sleuths.

Later, one of the four suspects confessed his crime before the cops during interrogation. He was found to be the roommate of the injured student. The youth was taken into the custody of police and later sent to a home.

The probe is underway.