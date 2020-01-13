Ministers conduct aerial survey & review arrangements for Gangasagar

Kolkata: The state government in its endeavour to provide optimum facilities to the pilgrims visiting the Gangasagar Mela 2020, has taken various measures and to ensure that there is no slack in the arrangements the Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, state Sports and Youth Affairs minister Arup Biswas and state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay conducted an aerial survey, on Monday, to take stock of the situation.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always wants to give the best facilities to the pilgrims coming to Gangasagar Mela. We have done a survey, on helicopter, to check the arrangements.

"Till now, 21 lakh people have taken the holy dip and departed. There is no casualty or accident reported so far," said Mukherjee, during a press conference at Ganga Sagar Island.

He reiterated that as per the information released by Mahant Gyan Das Maharaj, the mukhya makar sankranthi mahaparva (punya kal) is from 1. 24 am on January 15 to 12. 24 am on January 16.

"More pilgrims will take the holy dip during this time (the intervening night of January 15 and 16). On Monday (from morning till 5 pm), 28 barge trips and 360 vessel trips have been done between lot-8 and Kochuberia. About 210 wooden launch trips between Namkhana and Benubon. 116 people have been arrested and detained. 87 buses and small vehicles have been detained and fined for over speeding," said Mukherjee.

Joint inspection was also conducted by police and fire and civil defence to prevent fire mishap. On Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Coast Guard conducted joint drill along the coast for pilgrim rescue. A team headed by the Deputy Chief Medical officer of Health II along with food safety officials inspected various hotels and eateries.

Provisions for 13.5 kilo-volt-ampere (KVA) power and 124 Diesel Generator (DG) have been made available for power back up.

"The demand for electricity for the Gangasagar Mela has increased. Last time 2,734 KVA power was supplied. This year, it has shot up to 4,045 KVA power," pointed out Chattopadhyay.

"Not only Indians but Pilgrims across the globe are also coming here and thanking our Chief Minister for the excellent services which are being provided by the state government," added Biswas.