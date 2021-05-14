Minister reviews readiness for handling power issues post storm

KOLKATA: State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday held a meeting with the senior officials of the department taking a stock of preparedness to restore power lines in case of snapping of wires and power outage after a storm. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that there may be storm and thunder showers in various districts.



Biswas has instructed the top officials to make necessary arrangements so that power supply can be restored within minimum possible time. "We came to know from the weather office that there may be storms and thundershower. As a result we held a meeting with the officials to check the arrangements made to handle the situation," Biswas said.

"We have mostly overhead power lines in the state. The electrical wires can be snapped due to strong wind but we are trying to minimise the time of power outage. During the meeting, we have chalked out a detailed plan to combat the situation that might arise following a thunderstorm," the minister added. He said various other issues were also discussed as to how emergency services can be provided to people without any hindrance. "We have touched upon the issue of how the employees can perform their duties rotationally. N95 masks, gloves and sanitisers are being given to the employees. They are also being administered with the Covid vaccine. Our main purpose is to ensure uninterrupted service in Covid situation and those working at the ground-level can stay healthy," Biswas added. He also pointed out that they have already formed an inquiry committee to probe the death of a 25-year-old youth who was electrocuted near Raj Bhavan on May 12. CESC has also sent a report to the Power department in this regard.