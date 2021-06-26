Minister opposes decision to rent out Howrah Rail Museum for private events

KOLKATA: The decision of Railways to rent out Howrah Rail Museum for marriage ceremonies and social events to generate revenue has triggered controversy. The move has drawn criticism from State Cooperation minister Arup Roy.



"This government (Modi government) wants to sell everything. There can never be a social event on the premises of a museum. We object to the decision of renting Howrah Rail Museum," said Roy, who is also the Central Howrah MLA.

He reiterated that he would inform Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about it. The Howrah Railway Museum was created when Banerjee was the Railway Minister. The museum displays the history of Eastern Railway as a whole, Howrah Station and Railways in Eastern India. It also puts up pictorial history of East Indian Railway, Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and Metro Railway, Kolkata. According to sources, the revenue of the Railways from passenger fares and freight transport has reduced due to safety restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railway Board has instructed the divisions to find alternative sources of income. Therefore, the Howrah Division of Eastern Railway has decided to increase the revenue by using the resources of the Railways for commercial purposes. "Only the auditorium and park area of Howrah Rail Museum will be given on rent for hosting small functions (marriage ceremony/birthday parties). Booking will be done through an agency (which has been given a one-year contract)," said Sumit Narula, Division Railway Manager of Howrah.

The museum has earned popularity among students of History and many of them from different schools were taken before pre COVID-19 era to see the gradual growth of the Indian Railways. Earlier, the Indian Railways decided to allow private passenger train operators to run 151 trains on 109 routes. It has set a timeline for trains running with the help of the private sector. The first set of private trains will arrive in 2023 having 12 trains. However, all 151 trains will be introduced by 2027.