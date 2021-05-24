Minister Indranil Sen inaugurates O2 parlour

KOLKATA: Indranil Sen, MLA, Chandannagar and the Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Cultural Affairs department on Sunday inaugurated a 10 bed oxygen parlor in Chandannagar.



People who are suffering from low oxygen saturation can avail the facility free-of-cost.

It will also help to reduce the burden on hospitals, where the serious patients can be admitted for Covid treatment.

This apart, Sen on Sunday started an initiative to deliver food and medicines to the Covid infected people and their families who are in home isolation.

Owing to the prevailing safety restrictions, people cannot go out to shop for their daily needs, they are dependent on the neighbours or relatives.

In such conditions this initiative will help them a lot.