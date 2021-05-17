Minister holds meet with S Dinajpur admin over Covid

BALURGHAT: Agricultural Marketing Minister and Harirampur MLA Biplab Mitra on Saturday afternoon met the officials of district administration, Zilla Parishad, Health department and police at the meeting hall of South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad to discuss about the steps taken for tackling Covid situation in South Dinajpur district.



Additional District Magistrates Jitin Yadav, Manish Verma, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balurghat Headquarter Somnath Jha and Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Arindam Mukherjee were present in the meeting.

"We have discussed the Covid situation in the district. Many people are being infected regularly following the second wave of pandemic. Some deaths were also reported so far. In the meeting, I wanted to know about what steps have been taken so far by the district administration and Health department to protect the residents from the virus," Mitra said. According to him, the concerned administrative and health officials informed him that initiatives were taken to curb the menace of the virus.

"In order to protect the residents, the vaccination is going on. Awareness programme has also been initiated. Wearing masks while going outside is mandatory. Social distancing norms, sanitisation and other Covid protocols have been maintained strictly. The officials have informed me," he said.

Mitra said the discussion on development works were also held with the Zilla Parishad officials. The minister |was also felicitated. Later, he went to the district press club to meet journalists.