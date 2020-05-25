Minister hands over cheques to kin of six who died in Amphan

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, state Transport minister visited Nandigram and Haldia to make an on the spot survey of the destruction caused by the cyclone Amphan.



He handed over cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of six people who died in Amphan on behalf of Satish Samanta Welfare Trust. He visited 10 cyclone torn villages and oversaw the

rescue operation. He handed over new clothes and gift to some Muslim families before Eid.

The Minister also visited the Amphan affected areas of Haldia where thousands of trees had been uprooted in the industrial township. The cyclone with windspeed varying anything between 180 and 185 km per hour had hit the industrial township. Asbestos sheds of many houses and factors were blown off. He also visited Bhagabanpur Block II, Bhupatinagar, Sutahata, Deulpota areas and talked to the villagers. He handed over

new clothes to some Muslim families in Sonachura. It has been his custom to handover new clothes to the next of kin of those who died in Nandigram firing.

The Transport minister visited the make shift camps for the cyclone affected people. He assured people that the houses that had been damaged would be repaired soon and those razed to the ground would be rebuilt. He talked to the enior officials of East Midnapore district administration and urged them to ensure that the affected people get tarpaulin and food. He urged the local youths to work with the district administration to remove the trees

that had blocked the village roads.