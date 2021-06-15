Minister gives ex-gratia to kin of lightning strike victims

KOLKATA: Dr Shashi Panja, minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and Raj Chakraborty, head of Trinamool cultural cell handed over monetary aid to the next of kin of victims of lightning strikes in Bihar.



Dr Panja and Chakraborty along with Trinamool leadership in Purulia visited the ill-fated families. Dr Panja and Chakraborty handed over Rs 3 lakh to the family members of Yamuna and Kanaiah Singh. Another Rs 2 lakh was given to the next of kin of Kaushal Devi. A sum of Rs 2.5 lakh was given to the next of kin of Saraswati Devi. Kin of two injured were given Rs 50,000 each. Four residents of Purulia, who went to Fatua off Patna, were killed in lightning strikes on Friday. Two sustained severe injuries.