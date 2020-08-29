Minister for strong action against illegal construction, land occupation and quarries

Darjeeling: Tourism Minister Goutam Deb has written to the district administration of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri directing them to take stringent action against the illegal occupation of government land; constructions and quarries.



Addressing media persons in Siliguri on Friday, Deb stated: "We have received a number of complaints regarding the forceful and illegal occupation of government land; constructions and quarries. Accordingly, my office has written to the District Magistrates of Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling along with the police to take stringent action against the perpetrators."

He stated that illegal quarries had mushroomed in the rivers that are the lifeline of the region. "Taking advantage of the pandemic and lockdown, there are some people who are extracting sand and stones without valid permits. In the recent past, the police had seized some trucks loaded with stone and sand. Such illegal activities have started once again," stated Deb.

The Tourism minister blamed the earlier Left Front government for the sad plight of the rivers. "They allowed river banks to be occupied, illegal constructions to come up on the banks of the rivers along with cow sheds and pig sties. The rivers that are the lifeline of this region got constricted. We will not allow this," he added.

Deb stated that 12 illegal constructions have been earmarked at Bidhan Market in Siliguri. "Notices have been served. They have been given three days time to dismantle the illegal structures and move out. If they do not comply, stringent action will be taken," stated Deb.

On the pandemic front, the minister stated that he has instructed the administration to hold meetings with private ambulance drivers. "There are complaints that some private ambulances are charging exorbitant amounts, especially for COVID-19 patients. The administration will sit with them in a meet and fix rates. The administration will also ensure that they do not overcharge or refuse to ferry pandemic patients," stated the minister.