Minister declares blueprint for admission to Class XI

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced the road map for admission to 11th standard in the state schools for the candidates who have passed the Madhyamik Examination 2020, the results of which was declared on Wednesday.



The minister also said that admission to colleges after the publication of Higher Secondary examination results will be in online mode like the previous year. The Higher Secondary results will be published on Friday.

"Students who will seek admission in the same school from which they have passed the Madhyamik examination will do so from August 1 to August 10 while those who will seek admission in other schools (not those in which they have studied upto class X) will do so from August 11 to 31. The guardians will appear physically on behalf of their wards during admission," said Chatterjee. Around 85 per cent of students study in the same school in class XI-XII from which they have passed Madhyamik while 10 to 15 per cent seek admission in other schools. The minister said that the marksheets will be handed over to the guardians of the successful students of Madhyamik on July 22 and 23. "There are 49 camp offices across the district from where marksheets will be distributed to the schools on July 22," Chatterjee added.

The Education minister reiterated that admission to colleges after the publication of higher secondary results will be strictly in online mode in the same fashion as the previous years. "The Higher Education department will come out with a directive regarding college admission in the month of August. The students will have to apply for admission in online mode and will deposit the admission fees in designated bank branch after they get selected. They have to produce their original marksheets and other requisites only when they start attending colleges," said Chatterjee.

He added that if any discrepancy is found with the credentials submitted online and during physical verification on the part of a particular candidate, the college authorities will take action against him/her.

"The state government will take all possible measures to ensure that students do not face any difficulty during college admission," Chatterjee said.