Minister calls for expedited work on 826 schemes for dev of villages

New Delhi: Development Minister Gopal Rai on Friday held a review meeting with officials over the 826 approved schemes for the development of Delhi's villages, announcing that directions have been issued to expedite the paperwork for the same.



Rai told reporters that the project, for which this year's Budget (FY 22-23) has allocated Rs 200 crore, will include works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoria, sports grounds, etc.

He said that the department has been ordered to finish checking all paperwork related to the 826 approved projects by May 6 and submit a detailed report in this regard.

The minister added, "To expedite the development work, a 'Delhi Village Development Special Camp' will be organised on May 11 and 12 at the Delhi Secretariat."

He said that at this special camp, officers of all concerned departments like Rural Development Board, MCDs,

Irrigation and Flood Control, DJB, Revenue and others will be present.

According to the 2021-22 report, work related to the development of 105 communities has already been tendered.