Mini zoo set to be developed at Harinalaya in New Town

Kolkata: The West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA) under the state Forest department will develop Harinalaya, a deer park in New Town into a mini zoo. The nod of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) was received on Thursday in this regard.



"We had sent a proposal of developing the Harinalaya in New Town into a mini zoo so that it can emerge as a prime attraction for the people of Bengal. The CZA has now given us the approval of the master layout plan for the mini zoo at New Town," said Rajib Banerjee, state Forest minister.

The department will now develop the enclosure designs for the wide variety of animals that will be kept at the mini zoo and then again forward the plan to CZA for its nod. The department is planning to start work on the project from the beginning of the next financial year.

The WBZA has plans to keep giraffes, zebras, hippos, crocodiles, turtles, flying bird aviary for Indian and exotic birds as well as pheasantry for peacock, jungle fowls, kaleej and other exotics like golden pheasants, silver pheasants. WBZA is looking for another 10 acre land beside the Harinalaya for expansion.

The deer park had started its journey on August 1, 2017 and at present has Chital Deer and Barking Deer. Located just adjacent to gate number 6 at Eco Park, the deer park has a restaurant and a huge arena here where the deer moves around freely. More than 7,500 people visit the zoo annually. The deer park has facilities of treatment of the animals and also an operation theatre.

It is presently situated on a 13-acre land originally belonging to West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) that has now been transferred to the state Forest department through an agreement.