Mini truck hits Forest minister's car, driver held

Kolkata: A stone chip-laden mini truck was seized, while its driver was arrested after the vehicle hit the car carrying state Forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday afternoon at Rajdanga area in Kasba. Nobody was hurt in the incident.



Banerjee was going to attend an invitation in Kasba area. Around 2:20 pm, when Banerjee's car stopped at a red light, the goods vehicle suddenly hit the minister's car on its right side. Banerjee's car was damaged. Immediately, Banerjee's bodyguard got down and tried to stop the goods vehicle but the driver identified as Vinod Mishra tried to flee from the spot.

Banerjee's driver followed the goods vehicle and within a few hundred meters the offending vehicle was intercepted. Mishra was detained by Banerjee's bodyguard.

Later, he was handed over to the cops at Kasba police station.

Police have registered a suo motu case against Mishra on charges of rash driving.