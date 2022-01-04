Minakha: Six sent to 12-day custody for raping woman

kolkata: The six accused, who were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and vandalising cars of a picnic party, were remanded to 12 days police custody by the Bashirhat sub divisional court.



The incident had taken place on Saturday while a team of around 35 people, who had been to Taki for a picnic, were returning to Ghatakpukur in Bhangar.

Adjacent to the picnic spot of Ghatakpukur team, a few youths from Kumarjol area in Minakha also arranged another picnic. In the afternoon, regarding some issues, an altercation broke out between the two groups. Though the matter was settled after local people intervened, again trouble cropped up in the evening. It had been alleged that someone from the Ghatakpukur team pelted a stone on the car of the picnic party from Minakha.

The youth of Kumarjol crossed the Ghatakpukur picnic party's car and were waiting at the Amtala market area. They compelled the Ghatakpukur picnic party's cars to stop and started assaulting them. The woman, who was inside one of the cars, was alleged dragged out by two youths. She was dragged to a room nearby and allegedly raped. The incident came to light on Sunday after the woman lodged a complaint at the Minakha police station. Cops registered a case and arrested the accused youths. The accused are being quizzed to find out whether the attack was planned.