Min urges Gurung to withdraw 'hunger strike'

Darjeeling: As Bimal Gurung's fast unto death crossed more than 72 hours, Bengal Minister of State for Backward Classes Welfare and Tribal Development department Bulu Chik Baraik arrived in Darjeeling, requesting Gurung to withdraw the fast.



Incidentally, Gurung is on a fast unto death demanding the deferment of GTA polls and asking the State government to initiate dialogues to resolve various issues pertaining to the GTA.

"With the election notification, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force. Under such conditions the Government cannot initiate dialogue. I request Bimal Gurung to withdraw the hunger strike. As soon as the process of election is over, the process of dialogue will be initiated. If the strike continues and the Government cannot hold dialogue (owing to the MCC) things will only get more complicated," stated the minister.

However, Gurung did not withdraw the fast. Meanwhile, his health condition deteriorated late in the evening. Medical officers were called in from the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital to the site of the hunger strike at the Singamari motor stand. The visiting Medical Officer stated that Gurung's condition is critical and suggested immediate hospitalisation.

"He has severe dehydration and is suffering from muscle cramps. There is blood in the urine. His blood pressure is falling. He needs immediate fluid and needs cardiac attention. He has to be admitted in the hospital immediately. He could have cardiac arrest," stated the Medical Officer.

GJM supporters also requested him to end the fast. However, he refused to be admitted at the hospital.

At the time of filing of the report he was still continuing with the fast at Singamari.