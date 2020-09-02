Min takes stock of steps taken to curb land erosion on bank of river Hooghly

Kolkata: Taking a proactive step to check erosion in the bank of river Hooghly, minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department and local MLA Indranil Sen visited the certain vulnerable spots at Chandernagore in Hooghly. He was accompanied by the district magistrate Y Ratnakara Rao along with other concerned officers.

Necessary steps will be taken by the state Irrigation and Waterways department following the proactive intervention.