Min steps in to get road repaired fast

Kolkata: Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department has taken an initiative to repair the GT Road connector from Chandannagar flyover.

Being the MLA of Chandannagar, Sen recently came to know about the bad condition of the road between Chandannagar flyover and Swetpur More which connects GT Road. On Tuesday morning Sen along with Commissioner of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation visited the area.

Later Sen instructed the Commissioner of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation to start the repairing work as soon as possible. The local people expressed their gratitude to the minister as they were facing difficulties due to the damages caused due to recent rains.