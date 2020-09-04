Min recovers from Covid

Kolkata: State environment minister Soumen Mahapatra has recovered from Covid. He had tested positive for Covid on August 23 and kept under home isolation.



It was learnt that Mahapatra is completely fine now. Though, he has been advised by the doctor to maintain some restrictions. He will be kept under observation for the next couple of days. He had undergone swab sample test and his report came negative.

The minister himself had earlier announced in his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for Covid. He was symptomatic. He had no Covid symptoms. It often becomes difficult to determine the infected patients if they do not show any signs. The minister had also urged people who had come in contact with him recently to be in home isolation.

Mahapatra also requested the people to stay at home as much as possible and follow the guidelines of the government. It may be mentioned that state fire minister had also been infected with the Covid.