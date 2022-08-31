Min opens 1st water ATM initiated by WB Transport Corporation

kolkata: The state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty inaugurated the first water ATM initiated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) at Kasba Depot on Tuesday.



The WBTC has planned to build water ATMs at various depots and terminus. "I am glad the WBTC has begun this initiative. We need to ensure that the users treat it with care and make sure it's maintained just like they would at their home. This was much needed," Chakraborty said.

Consumers will be charged Rs 1 for 500 millilitre and Rs 2 for one litre of cool and purified water.

The water ATM will accept payment in coins and QR code, along with a digital payment facility available for the users. The smart water vending machine is capable of dispensing 250 litre purified water per hour.

This service will be launched at other bus depot and terminus like Ballygunge bus terminus, Kundghat bus terminus, Tollygunge bus depot, Park Circus bus depot, Shyambazar tram terminus, Gariahat bus and tram depot, and Garia number six bus terminus.

The building of this water ATM aims at providing purified water to commuters, crew and staff of WBTC and public at minimal cost. It has been installed along with a non-profit trust based in Kolkata Nirmaan BD Bangur Endowment.

Apart from this, the Managing Director of WBTC Rajanvir Singh Kapur said that the corporation has plans to put up bio toilets and plastic waste dispensing units in the near future.