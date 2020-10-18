Min launches wildlife awareness campaign

Kolkata: The Wildlife Wing has taken up mass awareness programmes for conservation of wildlife during Durga Puja. State Forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday flagged off three tableaus that will move around Kolkata, North 24 and South 24- Parganas as well as in Howrah.



"The message through these vehicles will be to spread awareness on what urban population can do to save our wildlife and environment. Durga Puja is the best time to reach out to them," said Banerjee, after flagging off the tableaus at Aranya Bhavan.

He reiterated that three tableaus will roam across the city. Six others will run in North Bengal during the Durga Puja. The tableaus will distribute brochures to people mentioning how to stop wildlife trade. While the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 is an Act of the Parliament of India enacted for protection of plants and animal species, the vehicle body depicts pictures of birds, snakes, turtles and other animals along with Wildlife 24 x 7 helpline number 1800 345 5204/ 033 2334 0234. It also has messages such as Turtle Trade Is Illegal [Buying and selling of turtle meat is a crime. Turtles are protected under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.)] and Give The Birds A Cage Free World [Capturing, killing, selling, buying and trading of Indian Scheduled birds is illegal and prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972)].