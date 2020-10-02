Min inaugurates Sristishree Utsav

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) minister Subrata Mukherjee on Friday inaugurated the Sristishree Utsav to showcase and for sale of exclusive handloom and handicraft items from the districts across the state. The fair organised in the open space inside the campus of Sristishree marketing hub at Dhakuria is a short extension of the handicraft products of all the districts that are sold in the indoor facility at the four storeyed Sristishree building.



"The open fair will give people an idea of the products available here. Moreover, it was our aim to provide Kolkatans the atmosphere and feel of a fair just ahead of the Durga Puja," said a senior official of P& RD department.

This is for the first time since lockdown was imposed in March that a fair is being organised by any state government department.

"A plethora of products manufactured by the SHG groups across the state are being sold here. The products are of good quality and the price too is very reasonable. A variety of sarees like Baluchari, Tasar Silk, Kantha Stitch, Linen and other designer saree are expected to be the top attraction before the Durga Puja. There is also a variety of Kurta, Punjabi, Salwar, designer towels and decorative items," said Mukherjee after inaugurating the fair.

Authentic hand crafted items, unique handloom and handicraft products made by the SHG groups are the speciality of the place. Grocery products of various types like rice, pulses, turmeric, ghee, honey etc made by the SHG group are also available at the fair.

The fair that will be held till October 12 will remain open from 2 pm to 8 pm daily. Special snacks items and sweets made by the SHG groups will satiate the cravings of the food lovers.