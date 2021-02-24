Min flags off protest: Ration dealers ask Centre not to scrap subsidy for kerosene

Kolkata: State Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick flagged off a protest rally by ration dealers who are opposing the Centre's decision of withdrawing subsidy for kerosene oil.



More than 1500 dealers, under the banner of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), held a rally from Khadya Bhavan in Mirza Ghalib Street to Indian Oil office at Dhakuria and submitted a deputation to the Chairman of IOC.

The Union Budget for 2021-22 makes no provision for payment of subsidy on kerosene in the fiscal year beginning April, according to budget documents tabled in the Parliament.

Out of a total population of 212 lakh families having ration cards, 58 lakh families do not have LPG connection and depend on kerosene. "The effect of such an instant, arbitrary and unjust decision will be a disaster for the common man.

The consumers will be forced to purchase kerosene oil from the open market at a much higher price. The kerosene oil dealers too will be put out of business resulting in financial distress," Biswambhar Basu, General Secretary of AIFPSDF said.

AIFPSDF has written to Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the decision.