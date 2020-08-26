Mimi to play Maa Durga in Mahalaya

Kolkata: Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty is playing Ma Durga for the first time in the special show which will be aired at a private Bengali television channel on the day of Mahalaya. The episode is being directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee.



From her childhood, Mimi has grown up watching the special episode of Mahisasur Mardini on television on the day of Mahalaya, said Mimi. Many actors till date have portrayed the role of Devi Durga with perfection and it was a tough task for her to fit into the role. New dance forms and action have been incorporated in the special episode.

Mimi is optimistic that the audience will appreciate her new role with the hard efforts she had put to fit into the role.

The Durga Puja is less than two months away and it is preceded by Mahalaya, which is observed by the Bengalis by paying respect to the departed and ushering the Debi Paksha.