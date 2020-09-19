Mimi records confidential statement in court

Kolkata: Confidential statement of actor and MP Mimi Chakraborty was recorded on Friday at Alipore court in connection with the incident when a taxi driver made lewd gestures towards her.



On Monday afternoon around 1:30 pm, Chakraborty was returning home from a gymnasium in Ballygunge area.

Though she is entitled to have a bodyguard, Chakraborty usually does not avail the facility. On Monday when

Chakraborty's car came to a halt at a red light, a taxi stopped beside her car. She alleged that the taxi driver who was later identified as Deba Yadav was making obscene gestures at her. As the signal turned green, Chakraborty's car started moving.

Chakraborty further alleged that the taxi driver overtook her car and again made obscene gestures. At that moment, Chakraborty stopped her car in front of the taxi and got down and confronted him. Seeing Chakraborty on the road several people gathered and Yadav somehow

managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of the gathering.

Yadav was later arrested on the same night from Panchannagram area.