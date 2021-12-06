Millennium Post has honoured Covid warriors who never came into limelight, says Hakim

KOLKATA: 'Millennium Post has honoured those who had never been in limelight before, despite being the real people who deserve to be felicitated'—these words by the outgoing chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, on Sunday highlighted the true essence of the Covid Warrior Awards 2021, organised by Millennium Post in association with British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata and Skal International Kolkata 127.



Six KMC workers—ranging from ambulance driver, hearse van driver, solid waste management worker and honorary health workers—were the recipients of the award. The recipients are Tapashi Sarkar, Surojit Sarkar, Samir Halder, Minati Hait, Santosh Mallick and Sanjay Mallick. Srinjoy Chatterjee of Chetla Agrani Club, who was involved in home service of oxygen concentrator, was also felicitated.

Hakim, who had volunteered in the vaccine trial to instill confidence among the citizens of Kolkata, was also felicitated. Recollecting the early days of COVID-19 pandemic, Hakim—who is also the state Transport and Housing minister—shared how KMC took up the daunting task to convince the common people that COVID bodies do not spread the germs, but it is the breath of COVID patients that spreads the disease.

"We faced strong objections from the people when we went for cremation of Covid bodies. There have been cases when stones were pelted at our workers. But, we continued to spread the awareness message and ultimately everybody was convinced and the entire system of admission and treatment of COVID patients and performing the last rites of victims was streamlined," Hakim shared.

He added that these people were the foot soldiers, who had contributed towards keeping the infection in check and helped the commoners tide over the crisis.

He claimed that for Covid vaccination, KMC developed a robust infrastructure and with the united efforts of all and blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata is presently number one when it comes to the vaccination drive in the metro cities of the country.

Roshni Sen, principal secretary of Consumer Affairs department, who was also present at the occasion, lauded the efforts of Millennium Post to acknowledge the hard work of the COVID warriors. Dr. Yogiraj Roy, assistant professor, Infectious Disease SSKM hospital, who was formerly associated with Beliaghata ID Hospital, claimed that Beliaghata ID hospital has among the lowest mortality rates in COVID across the country.

State government and private hospitals, medical professionals, district magistrates, police personnel, NGOs, actors, organisations both government and private, restaurants and food joints, airlines, Indian Oil, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata airport, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, West Bengal Tourism were in the recipient list of 'Millennium Post COVID-19 Awards' held at JW Marriott Kolkata on Sunday evening.

Things are gradually returning to normalcy and experts have predicted that by the end of next year we may be back to the pre-Covid times with a little change in the way we associate ourselves with the society. The Millennium Post rewarded some individuals or organisations, who kept the flag flying amid the first and second wave of the pandemic.