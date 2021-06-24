Milestone: State's cumulative vaccination crosses 2 cr-mark

kolkata: Bengal has achieved a milestone of conducting 2 crore vaccinations cumulatively till Wednesday. The health department has done 3 lakh daily vaccinations for three consecutive days with 3.33 lakh people being vaccinated on Wednesday. However, due to dearth of supply of adequate doses from Centre, Bengal is unable to start 'universal vaccination' of the 18-45 age group.



On Monday, the health department performed 3.28 lakh vaccinations and on Tuesday it stood at 3.01 lakh.

The health department has successfully been able to conduct more than 3 lakh daily vaccinations as it has received some doses of vaccine recently. Health department has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis. It would, however, depend on the steady supply of vaccine doses from the Centre.

As per the health department's figure, the Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations cumulatively on 23,13,967 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday. Around 2,40,147 people were administered the first dose on Wednesday while 61,266 people have received the second dose in the past 24 hours.

It may be mentioned here that the state Health department is yet to start universal vaccination among the age group 18-45 in all the Covid vaccination centers (CVC) at free of cost as it has not received adequate doses from the Centre. Sources said that it will soon be started in the state. Anybody above the age of 18 who will approach a center will get a jab for free. Till now vaccination is being done mostly among the target groups.

Bengal had a stock of over 10 lakh doses. On Monday the state received around 13 lakh doses of vaccine in three consignments.

On Tuesday, it received around 39,000 doses of Covaxin. Private hospitals are also now expanding their vaccination drive with the state government ensuring an adequate supply of doses.