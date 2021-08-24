Milestone: State completes giving 1 crore second doses

KOLKATA: Bengal has achieved a milestone of completing the administration of 1 crore of second doses on Monday.



The state Health department performed over 5 lakh daily vaccinations on Monday which is the highest so far.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Muncipal Corporation (KMC) announced that both first dose and second dose will be given at all CVCs (UPHCs & Mega Centres) from Tuesday (10 am to 4 pm), without any adherence to time slots as was directed earlier.

There will be a single queue and vaccination will be undertaken on a first-come-first-serve basis at the above specified time.

Altogether Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,66,91,335 doses in the state so far.

Around 5,02,183 doses were administered across the state on Monday.

State had earlier achieved over 4 lakh daily vaccinations four times.

According to health department figure, around 2,65,69,195 people have already received first dose of Covid vaccinne till Monday.

Around 1,01,22,140 people have received the second dose till Monday.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 77,90,987 doses have been administered so far

till Sunday.

Despite the challenges posed by the inadequate supply of Covid vaccine by the Centre, the state Health department has successfully achieved all these milestones.

State health department has been able to utilize each vial without any wastage.

Despite the slowdown in the second dose vaccination in August, the state managed to vaccinate the highest number of people compared to many other states.