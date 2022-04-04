Milestone: SET results out within 10 weeks; 4794 qualify

Kolkata: The result of the 23rd State Eligibility Test (SET) was declared on Sunday in a span of 10 weeks. The examination was held on January 9 in which 66017 candidates appeared.



A senior official of the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) that conducts the examination said that the Commission has taken only 10 weeks in bringing out the results, setting a new record. The next edition of the SET examination will be on December 24, 2022.

As many as 66017 candidates appeared for the examination which is the gateway for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government-aided colleges. 4794 candidates have qualified in adherence to UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines of 6 per cent excess due to tie up marks. Last year the number of qualified candidates was 3586. Dipak Kar, chairman of WBCSC informed that the highest cut off percentage has been in Environmental Science (67 per cent ) while the lowest has been in Nepali (48 per cent). The highest percentage of qualified candidates has been 11 per cent in Santali/Urdu.The maximum number of qualified candidates have been in Bengali, History and Education in which 723, 523 and 499 have qualified.

Among the candidates who have qualified 2210 are unreserved candidates,431 of OBC-A category and 323 of OBC-B, SC 969, ST 256, EWS (economically weaker section) 434; PWD (persons with disabilities) 168 and 3 transgender.

The examination this year was held in 189 centres covering all 68 subdivisions and Kolkata. 83000 candidates had applied for the SET examination in which 33 subjects were involved. Interestingly, SET was the first major examination this year held in a physical mode in strict adherence to all Covid protocols after a long gap since the beginning of the Covid.