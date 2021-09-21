Milestone: Over 20 lakh land mutations completed in a span of 50 days

KOLKATA: Setting a new record, the state Land and Land Reforms department has ensured completion of 20.28 lakh land mutations across the state in a span of 50 days with the Duare Sarkar programme playing a crucial role behind the achievement.



As per the record of the state secretariat, as many as 20.28 lakh mutations were completed between 1 August and 20 September. The figure was just 6.13 lakh in the corresponding period in 2020. A senior state government officer said: "It shows that at least 70,000 to 80,000 mutation cases were solved each day in the past 50 days".

The state government has carried out the process of mutation in block and sub-division level besides taking up the cases at the camps of Duare Sarkar programmes. There were many cases of similar nature and the cases were taken up in one go after preparing a data base based on the problems of the applicants for mutation of lands.

It also avoided inconvenience of people as they did not have to come to the camps repeatedly to solve the existing problems related to mutation of land. With the process implemented to solve the cases in one go, all the pending valid applications for mutation have been executed and there are no more piled up applications remaining for mutation. A senior official of the state government said: "The Duare Sarkar camp has helped to solve many problems of the people including land mutation. Apart from solving problems in the block level, land mutation problems have been solved in Zilla level too. The officers of the Duare Sarkar camp have identified similar problems and given solutions to all the people facing similar problems. This has resulted in solving land mutation processes quickly and easily."

One can now log on to banglarbhumi.com to get all the details of the land mutation.