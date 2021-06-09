Milestone: Cape Vessel reaches Kolkata Port

KOLKATA: A historical milestone was achieved on Tuesday as Cape Vessel Panama Flag, 'M.V. LAKE D', arrived at Sagar anchorage which is 80 miles from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata) and 25 miles from Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).



'M.V. LAKE D'- one of the largest Cape Vessel of its kind with 66,000 metric tonne of Steam Coal cargo bound for Nepal, built in 2011 is manned by 20 Filipino crew. It was anchored at Sagar for the first time which makes SMP Kolkata privileged enough to handle such a bulk carrier. The vessel sailed from Abbot Point, Australia on May 10 and en route took fuel at Singapore. After discharging about 95,810 MT of cargo at Vishakhapatnam, vessel sailed for Sagar anchorage.