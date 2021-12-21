Milestone: Bengal cumulatively administers over 10 cr doses so far

KOLKATA Bengal on Monday has achieved another milestone by administering over 10 crore vaccinations in the state.



Bengal has cumulatively performed 10,05,36,265 doses so far in the state with 5,39,887 doses administered on Monday. State has so far administered around 6,43,38,675 first doses and around 3,61,97,590 crore second doses. According to sources, around 19 lakh people have skipped second dose. All of them did not take the second dose on time. State Health department has tried to establish contact with them but they could not be contacted due to various reasons. Some have changed their mobile numbers while others have moved out of the state.

State Health department has also laid stress on the completion of second dose vaccination for those whose due dates were over. Many people in the state were found reluctant to receive the second jab. State Health department has given priority in the vaccination in the rural areas. It had already taken up campaigns in the urban and rural areas so that people take the second dose before the due date.

In the wake of Omicron scare in the Bengal, the state health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states. The Centre also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

As per government sources, less than one crore people of Bengal are yet to receive a jab. More than 30,000 people are getting first jab in the state while more than 4.5 lakh people are receiving second jab on a daily basis on an average. Second doses will be given on priority basis till February, sources said. Around 1,424 common vaccination centres were operational in the state on Monday and 6,058 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

As overall Covid infection has been under control, State has already started releasing various Covid hospitals from providing dedicated services. Single-day infection varies in the state from 450-700.