Milestone: Abhishek congratulates football club for promotion to CFL premier division in maiden season

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee congratulated the staff and players of Diamond Harbour Football Club, a club that he patronises, for being promoted to the Premier Division of the Calcutta Football League in its maiden season.



In a message, he said: "The great Pele said success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. Our players and staff at Diamond Harbour Football Club have precisely incorporated these wise words as they have achieved an inimitable feat of being promoted to the Premier Division of the Calcutta Football League in its maiden season. My best wishes and congratulations to all involved in achieving this stupendous milestone!"

The club was launched in April this year. At an event in Batanagar, unveiling the club's logo and jersey, Banerjee had said: "There will be no politics in this club. You can be a supporter of BJP, CPI(M) or Congress but the doors of this club will remain open for all.

This is a platform for district-level players."