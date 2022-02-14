Milan Utsav: Training for elderly to avoid falling prey to cyber fraud starts

KOLKATA: State Information Technology and Electronics department is offering free Cyber Orientation Training to elderly persons to



avoid online frauds at Milan Utsav 2022, an annual trade fair organised by the West

Bengal Minorities Development and Financial Corporation (WBMDFC) held at Park Circus Maidan. The utsav was inaugurated by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on February 12, 2022 and will continue till February 16, 2022.

"The free training is being given by the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in collaboration with WBMDFC to make people aware about cyber fraud. After the completing the course, a certificate will also be awarded to the participants," said an official of state Information Technology and Electronics department.

In a bid to participate in the programme, applicants have to register themselves at WBMDFC's official website or should contact the Cyber Orientation Training stall at the Milan Utsav. "The three –hour training is meant for non-tech savvy elderly but youths can also join," said Syed Nafirul Islam, a volunteer at Milan Utsav.