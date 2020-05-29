Migrants' rush, erratic Shramik trains leave Bengal concerned

Kolkata: Raising apprehensions of an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bengal with the influx in migrant labourers, the state government has strongly opposed the erratic attitude of the Railways in sending the Shramik Special trains.



With just a few days left for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to end, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of all states on Thursday to know their stand on the extension.

While participating in the video conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha raised the issue of sending a large number of trains to Bengal at a time when the infrastructure is stretched to its limit due to the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan and it has been made clear that only a maximum of 10 to 15 trains can be allowed every day.

Union Home minister Amit Shah also spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday seeking her stand on the extension of lockdown after May 31.

However, in a tweet, the state Home Department said that "Government of West Bengal hereby clarifies that contrary to some fake or misleading gossips in circulation, State has not decided or recommended any particular measure regarding extension of lockdown or regarding any restrictions. State Chief Secretary did not articulate any view in this regard at any platform."

During the video conference, the state government also opposed the idea of resuming local trains and Metro services. But the state government's stand in commencing economic activities in the areas possible by following all lockdown norms and physical distancing was also made clear.

Around 22 lakh passengers everyday travel in the suburban local trains in Eastern and South-Eastern divisions from Howrah and Sealdah stations. At the same time, around 5 lakh people commute daily through the Metro. So the resumption of local trains and Metro would worsen the situation that even may go out of control.

This comes when the state recorded 344 positive COVID-19 cases on a single day (on Wednesday). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had raised apprehensions about the spike in the number of positive cases in Bengal with the influx of migrants. She had also lashed out against the Railways for 'whimsically' sending Shramik Special trains to Bengal from the five states that recorded the highest number of cases in the country.

Sources said the changing scenario in terms of COVID-19 cases in Bengal has been put forward before the Union Chief Secretary as with the increase in the number of migrant workers returning at a time with many districts that were in Green zone turning to Red and again the number of positive cases shooting in districts including Murshidabad, Nadia, North Dinajpur and Malda,

Repeated letters to the Railway Board, however, did not help in checking the number of trains coming to the state.

The state government will send a letter to the Centre by Saturday stating its stand in regard to the extension of lockdown after May 31.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 20 Shramik Special trains have reached different stations of Bengal including Howrah, Dankuni and Malda with more than 20,000 people who were stuck in different parts of the country coming in along with returnees from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi. The domestic flight operations from Kolkata Airport resumed on Thursday with as many as 22 flights operating from Kolkata with 2,959 passengers.

The state government also made a detailed presentation of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan stating that the state witnessed losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore. More than six crore people have been affected while 87 people lost their lives and crops on 10.5 lakh hectare have been damaged.