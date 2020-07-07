Migrant workers without ration card to get free ration

BALURGHAT: Migrant workers who have no ration cards will get free ration through the Public Distribution System (PDS) shortly. South Dinajpur district administration and district Food & Supplies department have taken joint initiative regarding the matter.



Speaking to Millennium Post, District Controller of Food & Supplies department, Jayanta Roy said: "We have already started the process of providing free ration to the migrant workers. As per the scheme, the migrant workers who do not have ration cards will avail of the opportunity."

As per norms, the eligible beneficiary will have to apply to the concerned BDO office of the particular block where he/she lives. On the basis of the application, a temporary coupon will be issued for allotting the food-grains.

The concerned block officials have also taken initiative to prepare the list of the eligible beneficiaries. An eligible beneficiary can also submit the form personally, it is learnt.

"The staff has visited the houses of the selected beneficiaries to prepare the list. The form has duly been filled up by the personnel. We have also requested the beneficiaries not to come to the BDO office for this purpose. The staff will visit their houses to complete the process. On the basis of the application, we will issue a temporary coupon for allotment. The name of the marginal shops from where they can receive the materials will also be mentioned in the coupon," he said. According to Roy, the concerned department has already received 15,018 applications so far. A total number of 38,812 beneficiaries will be benefited from it.

"The beneficiaries will avail of the opportunity once only as per instruction. They will receive 10 kilograms of rice and two kilograms of Bengal-gram. We will distribute the food-grains through 303 PDS of the district," he added.

Stringent action will be taken against the fair price shop proprietors/marginal ration dealers in case of cheating beneficiaries.