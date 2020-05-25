Migrant workers pull chain, jump off 'Shramik Special' train
Darjeeling: A migrant worker jumped off a running train followed by 7 others who got off after pulling the chain.
The incident occurred at Rajgunj Belakoba area of the Jalpaiguri district.
On Saturday evening a Shramik Special train from Hyderabad was on the way to Assam when the 8 migrant workers deboarded.
Out of the eight, six are from Panjipara and the remaining from Alipurduar. Mintu Rai, a resident of Hasuapara area of Belakoba stated that he had heard the sound of the train coming to a screeching halt he saw some people
jump off from the train on the tracks.
The local residents stopped these migrant workers from running away. The police and RPF were called in.
Mihir Biswas, a migrant worker from Panjipara stated that 8 of them had gone to Bangalore to work during pujas. "We were facing a lot of problems owing to lack of jobs and the lockdown. We were returning home. At Panjipara the train did not stop. When the train halted at NJP we were not allowed to get down. The train started running. We were told that it was going to Assam. How would we return from Assam? One of us jumped off from the running train. In order to save him, we pulled the chain and got down. We want to return home," Biswas said.
Sunil Kumar Paswan, officer of the RPF, Jalpaiguri, stated that they have undergone thermal scanning. "After preliminary interrogation they have been handed over to the Belakoba police," Paswan said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cases cross 13K-mark, toll at 26124 May 2020 8:48 PM GMT
21 new cases in Noida, total 34524 May 2020 8:47 PM GMT
City's peak power demand picks up, may touch record high in...24 May 2020 8:46 PM GMT
'Don't indulge in Utopian manifestation, it will boomerang'24 May 2020 8:43 PM GMT
'Make sure traffic, PCR staff are allowed to stay at PS...24 May 2020 8:40 PM GMT