Migrant labourer kills self

Kolkata: A migrant labourer in Birbhum committed suicide on Monday after he was allegedly taken to police station on false charges of theft a few days ago.



According to sources, the migrant labourer Souvik Garai (22) returned to his home at Rupaspur village of Suri in Birbhum from Gujrat during lockdown.

After a few days of his return Garai started working in a local sweet shop owned by a person Shibu Roy. Last week Shibu and his nephew Kajal Roy alleged that Garai had stolen some money from the shop.

They lodged a complaint against Garai at the Lokpur police station.

It is alleged that after the complaint was lodged Garai

was detained by the police and allegedly assaulted on

Sunday.

On Monday he was released by the police. After Garai returned home, it is alleged that he hanged himself inside his room.

A suicide note was found from the spot where he held Shibu and Kajal responsible for his death.

Garai had also written that he had been framed.As soon as the incident came to light on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Birbhum, Shyam Singh ordered an inquiry.

On Wednesday after preliminary inquiry conducted by an officer of Additional Superintendent of Police rank, OC of Lokpur police station Ramesh Saha was closed.

Also the second officer of the police station Sarat Ghosh has been suspended.