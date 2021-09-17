Midnapore: Suvendu removed as chairman of Co-Op Bank

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has been removed from the post of chairman of Midnapore Vidyasagar Central Cooperative Bank with all 14 members on board voted against him.



Sources said that all 14 members of the board had exercised their power against Adhikari. As a result the Leader of the Opposition is no more remained in the post of chairman of the bank. The new chairman would be finalised within a month's time.

It needs a mention that Adhikari was also removed from the post of the president of Contai Cooperative Union in August. It was unanimously decided in a meeting held on August 2 to remove Adhikari from the post after no confidence motion was brought against him.