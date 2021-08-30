Midnapore: Now, forms of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to be available at doorsteps

Kolkata: The East Midnapore district administration will send forms related to state government's scheme Lakshmir Bhandar at the doorstep of the residents.



The Asha workers will be entrusted with the responsibility, a senior official in the district administration said.

The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has been a part of second phase of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme which started from August 16 across the state.

The district administration has identified 25 blocks in the district where Lakshmir Bhandar forms will be delivered at doorstep.

The BDOs have arranged training of the Asha workers in their respective areas for smooth execution of the project, There have been some untoward

incidents while persons have queued up for availing benefits of Duare Sarkar. The demand for Lakshmir Bhandar which has been launched from August 16 is the highest. In some areas the training has already been completed.