Midnapore Medical College opens separate Covid ward

Kolkata: Midnapore Medical College and Hospital has started separate Covid ward for children as over 10 children got infected with Covid on an average basis on the past few days.



A 50-bed unit has been set up out of which in 25 beds there are oxygen facilities. Remaining 25 beds have critical care infrastructure.

According to sources, most of these children are getting treatment from their houses but the hospital has made some arrangements to meet any unforeseen situation. Some children infected with Covid are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Over 40 children are infected in the West Midnapore district.

More than 11 doctors in the pediatric department and at least 60 nursing professionals and health workers from the hospitals have been infected with Covid. Most of the infected health professionals are in home isolation. A senior official of the hospital said that most of the infected children in the district have fever, cold and cough. Their health condition is stable.

A 6-month old child has been infected in Narayangarh while a 2-year-old child has tested positive in Ghatal. One 5-year-old child has been infected in Pingla while a 4-year-old child tested positive in Kharagpur Gramin area.