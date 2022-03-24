Midnapore Ayush Hospital OPD thrown open for non-Covid patients

kolkata: The outpatient department (OPD) at the Ayush Hospital in Midnapore has been thrown open for the patients after the hospital had been dedicated for Covid treatment for nearly two years. The indoor patient department will be resumed soon.



A dedicated hospital for Ayush came up in Midnapore in 2019. This is the only dedicated Ayush hospital in South Bengal. The hospital was dedicated for Covid treatment in 2020.

The hospital has an indoor patient (IPD) capacity of 50 beds but the IPD facilities have not been opened yet. Bengal's second dedicated AYUSH hospital came up at Midnapore town with both indoor and outdoor facilities at the cost of Rs 15 crore.

This is an integrated hospital dedicated to AYUSH, which will cater to a large number of patients mainly from the districts such as West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram.

Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani and Homeopathy medications will be available at the hospital in West Midnapore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier inaugurated the first 50-bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital in Alipurduar.

After becoming the Chief Minister Banerjee had laid emphasis on the building of infrastructure in AYUSH and asked health department officials to revamp health infrastructure in the state.

A separate department had been formed to accelerate various AYUSH projects. The construction work began after December 4 in 2017.

Senior AYUSH department officials will conduct awareness campaigns in various parts of West Midnapore and adjoining districts of Jhargram and East Midnapore to sensitize people about Ayurveda.

The Eastern Zonal Coordinator of the National Ayurveda Students' and Youth Association (NASYA) Dr Sumit Sur said: "We urged the state government to resume normal functioning of the hospital. We also urge the Chief Minister to set up a dedicated Ayush hospital in all the districts.."